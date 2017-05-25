San Antonio Added More People Than Any Other City in Texas Last Year

Last year, San Antonio gained 24,473 new residents, meaning it had the largest population increase of any major city in Texas. San Antonio also had the third largest increase in population out of all major American cities, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau, behind only Phoenix and Los Angeles.
The new report shows that as of July 2016, San Antonio is overall the seventh largest city in the country, with 1,492,510 people. Texas also led with four of the 15 fastest growing large cities including Conroe, Frisco, McKinney, New Braunfels, and Cedar Park.
Census data from 2015
shows that the Alamo City's most populous age group is 25-34, and the average age of the city is 32.9.
Overall, Texas's youngest population is significantly more diverse than older segments. About 68 percent of people 19 and younger are non-white. Among Texans 65 and older, about 66 percent are white, and 36 percent are people of color.