Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 26, 2017

Gov. Abbott Cracks Joke About Threatening Reporters During Visit to Shooting Range

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 1:02 PM

VIA FLICKR USER GAGE SKIDMORE
  • via Flickr user Gage Skidmore
During a Friday visit to a shooting range to sign a bill reducing the cost of getting a handgun license in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott cracked a joke about threatening reporters. As the Texas Tribune reports, the governor fired off a few rounds at the range before holding up the bullet-riddled target sheet, saying, "I'm gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters."

This comes two days after Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed a Guardian reporter for asking a question during a campaign event. Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault and yet still won the special election for the U.S. House seat.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Your Annual Poop Alert for Visiting the Gulf Read More

  2. Family Says 14-Year-Old Girl Punched by San Antonio Cop Suffered Brain, Face and Neck Trauma Read More

  3. Texas Lawmakers Legalize Hunting Hogs From Hot Air Balloons Read More

  4. San Antonio Added More People Than Any Other City in Texas Last Year Read More

  5. Why San Antonio's Police Union Endorsed Ivy Taylor for Mayor Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...