Gov. Abbott Cracks Joke About Threatening Reporters During Visit to Shooting Range

via Flickr user Gage Skidmore
During a Friday visit to a shooting range to sign a bill reducing the cost of getting a handgun license in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott cracked a joke about threatening reporters. As the Texas Tribune reports
, the governor fired off a few rounds at the range before holding up the bullet-riddled target sheet, saying, "I'm gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters."
This comes two days after Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed a Guardian
reporter for asking a question during a campaign event. Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault
and yet still won the special election for the U.S. House seat.