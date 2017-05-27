Councilman Warrick Passed Out on Bench Outside City Hall, Says He was "Drugged"

click to enlarge
This is ad Alan Warrick actually paid money for in the San Antonio Observer
San Antonio city councilman Alan Warrick had a public service announcement to make on Friday: Watch your drink, or else someone could slip you something and you might wind up like him, passed out on a park bench outside City Hall.
That was Warrick's explanation for why, as he put it, "I woke up at City Hall with no recollection of what happened" early Friday morning after a night of drinking at a downtown bar. Warrick, who's fighting to keep his District 2 council seat in a June 10 runoff election against attorney William "Cruz" Shaw, posted about the incident on his Facebook page
Friday, right around the time the Express-News broke the story
. Warrick told the paper he thought politics was to blame for the drugging, reporter Josh Baugh:
"[T]he timing and the location, out of a thousand places to sleep downtown that wouldn’t have caused any (publicity) — there was no reason for me to go to City Hall. My vehicle wasn’t at City Hall. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Drugging a city councilman five days before early voting starts — sounds like a pretty serious crime, one you'd think Warrick would probably want the police to look into. However, Warrick says he didn't go to the doctor or seek any testing to confirm that he was, in fact, drugged. In his Facebook post, he says that's because he had to attend the funeral services of a San Antonio firefighter who died last week.
As the E-N
reports, Warrick has in the past twice pleaded guilty to drunk driving, in one case fleeing the scene of a crash. Shaw, his opponent, has urged the councilman to withdraw from the race and get help.
Warrick, meanwhile, is trying to turn his fuzzy night into warning for others, posting a website on his Facebook page Friday about how to protect yourself against date rape drugs.