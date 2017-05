Early Voting for the June 10 Runoff Begins Today

Flickr creative commons

Today begins early voting for runoff elections of mayor and six city council seats. Registered voters have until Tuesday, June 6 to vote early at any polling location. On Election Day, Saturday June 10, voters must cast their ballots at their official District polling location.General times to vote are:Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday June 3, 2017—8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Sunday, June 4, 2017 — CLOSEDMonday, June 5 through Tuesday June 6, 2017—8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Locations include:*Bexar County Justice Center, 300 DolorosaBrookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Rd.Claude Black Center, 2805 East CommerceCody Library, 11441 Vance JacksonCollins Garden Library, 200 North ParkCopernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd.Encino Branch Library, 2515 East Evans Rd.Great Northwest Library, 9050 WellwoodHenry A. Guerra Jr. Library, 7978 W. Military DriveJohn Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale ParkwayJohnston Library, 6307 Sun Valley DriveJulia Yates Semmes Library at Comanche Lookout Park, 15060 Judson Rd.Las Palmas Library, 515 Castroville Rd.Lion's Field, 2809 BroadwayMaury Maberick Jr. Library,8700 Mystic ParkMcCreless Library, 1023 Ada StreetMemorial Library, 3222 CulebraMission Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.Parman Library at Stone Oak, 20735 Wilderness OakSchaefer Library, 6322 US Hwy 87 ESouth Park Mall, 2310 S.W. MilitaryTobin Library at Oakwell, 4134 Harry WurzbachUTSA, Multidisciplinary Building, 1 UTSA CircleWonderland of the Americas at Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.*Justice Center closes at 6:00 p.m. and is closed on the weekend.The race between Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg , is at the top of ballot, while the other races include:District 1 —incumbent Roberto Trevino and Michael MontanoDistrict 2 — incumbent Alan Warrick and William ShawDistrict 6 — Greg Brockhouse and Melissa Cabello HavrdaDistrict 8 — Cynthia Brehm and Manny PelaezDistrict 9 — Marco Barros and John CourageDistrict 10 — Ezra Johnson and Clayton PerryFor more election information, including voting locations and hours, visit the city's website here