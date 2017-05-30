Early Voting for the June 10 Runoff Begins Today

Today begins early voting for runoff elections of mayor and six city council seats. Registered voters have until Tuesday, June 6 to vote early at any polling location. On Election Day, Saturday June 10, voters must cast their ballots at their official District polling location.
General times to vote are:
Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday June 3, 2017—8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 — CLOSED
Monday, June 5 through Tuesday June 6, 2017—8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Locations include:
*Bexar County Justice Center, 300 Dolorosa
Brookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Rd.
Claude Black Center, 2805 East Commerce
Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson
Collins Garden Library, 200 North Park
Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd.
Encino Branch Library, 2515 East Evans Rd.
Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood
Henry A. Guerra Jr. Library, 7978 W. Military Drive
John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
Johnston Library, 6307 Sun Valley Drive
Julia Yates Semmes Library at Comanche Lookout Park, 15060 Judson Rd.
Las Palmas Library, 515 Castroville Rd.
Lion's Field, 2809 Broadway
Maury Maberick Jr. Library,8700 Mystic Park
McCreless Library, 1023 Ada Street
Memorial Library, 3222 Culebra
Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.
Parman Library at Stone Oak, 20735 Wilderness Oak
Schaefer Library, 6322 US Hwy 87 E
South Park Mall, 2310 S.W. Military
Tobin Library at Oakwell, 4134 Harry Wurzbach
UTSA, Multidisciplinary Building, 1 UTSA Circle
Wonderland of the Americas at Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
*Justice Center closes at 6:00 p.m. and is closed on the weekend.
The race between Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor
and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg
, is at the top of ballot, while the other races include:
District 1 —incumbent Roberto Trevino and Michael Montano
District 2 — incumbent Alan Warrick and William Shaw
District 6 — Greg Brockhouse and Melissa Cabello Havrda
District 8 — Cynthia Brehm and Manny Pelaez
District 9 — Marco Barros and John Courage
District 10 — Ezra Johnson and Clayton Perry
For more election information, including voting locations and hours, visit the city's website here
