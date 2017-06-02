Email
Friday, June 2, 2017

Police Are Looking For a Serial Rapist in the Medical Center Area

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Police are still looking for this man, suspected of several incidents of sexual assault. - SAPD
  • SAPD
  • Police are still looking for this man, suspected of several incidents of sexual assault.

Police are searching for a man who they say forced his way into a Medical Center area apartment on Monday and raped a woman. Police say the suspect was carrying a gun, forced his way into the woman's home at the Mission Ranch apartments, raped her and then ran away.

In an email obtained by mySA.com, apartment management told tenants to "Please exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings, use the buddy system" and circulated a police sketch of a serial rapist police have been trying to track down for months.

Police are now trying to determine whether the rape is tied to a string of similar sexual assault cases in the area since January. In other attacks, police say the rapist was armed with a knife and scratched or knocked on women's doors before breaking into their homes.

Police say that suspect is in his early to mid-20s, is between 5 feet 7 inches to 11 inches, weighs 140 to 160 pounds, and is black. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-225-8477.


