Police Are Looking For a Serial Rapist in the Medical Center Area

Police are still looking for this man, suspected of several incidents of sexual assault.
Police are searching for a man who they say forced his way into a Medical Center area apartment on Monday and raped a woman. Police say the suspect was carrying a gun, forced his way into the woman's home at the Mission Ranch apartments, raped her and then ran away.
In an email obtained by mySA.com
, apartment management told tenants to "Please exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings, use the buddy system" and circulated a police sketch of a serial rapist police have been trying to track down for months.
Police are now trying to determine whether the rape is tied to a string of similar sexual assault cases in the area since January. In other attacks
, police say the rapist was armed with a knife and scratched or knocked on women's doors before breaking into their homes.
Police say that suspect is in his early to mid-20s, is between 5 feet 7 inches to 11 inches, weighs 140 to 160 pounds, and is black. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-225-8477.