Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

State Troopers Shoot and Kill San Antonio Man Accused of Murdering Ex, Kidnapping Child

Posted By on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge Adrian Maurice Hardeman was shot dead by state troopers on Monday - BEXAR COUNTY
  • Bexar County
  • Adrian Maurice Hardeman was shot dead by state troopers on Monday

Some three hours after he allegedly murdered the mother of his 1-year-old son and fled with the boy, Adrian Maurice Hardeman was shot and killed by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after he wrecked his car on a rural Gonzales County road Monday afternoon.

The San Antonio Police Department says April Russell, 35, was found dead from a gunshot wound in her northeast side apartment at around noon on Monday. SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that investigators believe Hardeman showed up at Russell's apartment earlier Monday morning to try and patch things up. One neighbor told the Express-News she'd seen Hardeman berating Russell in the courtyard of the apartment complex Monday morning — "Nasty names. I don't even want to repeat them because they were so bad."

Police say that Hardeman returned hours later, broke through a front window to get into the apartment and shot Russell. He also fled with their 1-year-old boy.

While DPS hasn't yet provided a full account of what led up to Hardeman's death, the agency says he was armed when troopers encountered him. The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

An SAPD spokesperson says the child was found at a home on the far east side Monday afternoon "and is fine."

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Bans the Safest, Most Common Abortion Procedure After 13 Weeks Read More

  2. Afghan Woman Attempts Suicide in Texas Detention Center, Six Months After Arrival Read More

  3. Why San Antonio's Police Union Endorsed Ivy Taylor for Mayor Read More

  4. Video Shows Councilman Warrick Passing Out on City Hall Bench — Twice Read More

  5. Gov. Abbott Signs 'Jenny's Law' to Keep Prosecutors From Jailing Crime Victims Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...