San Antonio Woman Creates Fiesta Spurs Makeup Look, Complete with Coyote Tribute

When you're a makeup enthusiast and you love the Spurs, it makes sense you'd create a look all about San Antonio's beloved basketball team.A local woman did just that and shared the puro AF results on Instagram. Mireya Barrera – who goes by @miraellamakeup online — paid tribute to the Spurs' classic Fiesta colors in her eyeshadow. She also extended the bright pink from the palette into her lip color.And because makeup on Instagram is about going all out, the 22-year-old even drew the Coyote near her eye. Check out the finished look.Barrera said the look was inspired by her obvious love for the Spurs, but more specifically by her coming across a photo from her 10th birthday party that had a Spurs theme. In true San Antonio fashion, her parents hired the Coyote to make an appearance at the party.Last year, another local makeup artist created her own puro look by drawing the Alamo City skyline on her eyelid . And, for Mother's Day, yet another hilariously drew la chancla in place of her wing-tip eyeliner.