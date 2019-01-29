Email
Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Expect Fun Hijinks When the Harlem Globetrotters Return to the AT&T Center

Posted By on Tue, Jan 29, 2019 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge BRETT MEISTER
  • Brett Meister
During the Spurs’ recent home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Harlem Globetrotter Orlando Melendez traded tricks with the Coyote to the delight of the AT&T Center crowd. Hoops fans can expect similar hijinks when Melendez, the first Puerto Rican to join the legendary team, returns to San Antonio with his full squad.

The Globetrotters’ current Fan Powered World Tour offers audiences unprecedented access to directly interact with players via a Magic Pass good for an exclusive pregame event. After the game, fans can participate in free autograph sessions with athletes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison and Thunder Law, along with Melendez. Female ballers TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green will also be on hand for a celebration of basketball 93 years in the making.

$25-$156, Wed Jan. 30, 7pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

