Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Gregg Popovich Celebrated His 70th Birthday at Trendy Southtown Restaurant
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Jan 29, 2019 at 1:13 PM
click image
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich headed to Maverick on Sunday night to celebrate the team's win over the Washington Wizards as well as his 70th birthday.
Although Popovich actually turned 70 on Monday, January 28, he invited his family and friends to the Southtown restaurant on Sunday for an early birthday celebration
, according to a report from the San Antonio Express-News
. Maverick was able to offer Popovich, a known wine enthusiast, a number of choices for the special occasion.
It was truly a star-studded event with former and current Spurs players in attendance and with dessert from Bird Bakery, owned by Elizabeth Chambers. The cookies feature a throwback photo of Coach Pop during his Air Force years.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Southtown, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Image