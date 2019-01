Gregg Popovich Celebrated His 70th Birthday at Trendy Southtown Restaurant

click image Instagram / spurs

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich headed to Maverick on Sunday night to celebrate the team's win over the Washington Wizards as well as his 70th birthday.Although Popovich actually turned 70 on Monday, January 28, he invited his family and friends to the Southtown restaurant on Sunday for an early birthday celebration , according to a report from the. Maverick was able to offer Popovich, a known wine enthusiast, a number of choices for the special occasion.It was truly a star-studded event with former and current Spurs players in attendance and with dessert from Bird Bakery, owned by Elizabeth Chambers. The cookies feature a throwback photo of Coach Pop during his Air Force years.