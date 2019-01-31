New Tim Duncan Mural Pops Up on San Antonio's South Side

View this post on Instagram

Almost finished with the new Mural at the shop.. Had fun reminiscing with everyone about all the greatness Duncan brought to our city.. Great way to start the year! Appreciate all the homies at the shop that put the real work in everyday! 🙏🏽 6730 S Flores #countdowncitycuts #TimDuncan #Loyalty #spurs #Spursnation #ThankyouTD #SaMurals #Southside #Ekosr