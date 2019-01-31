New Tim Duncan Mural Pops Up on San Antonio's South Side

The mural replaces the Kawhi Leonard tribute James debuted in fall 2017. On the heels of the fallout between the now-departed Leonard and the Spurs franchise, James added the slash over Leonard's head with a jab at the player's infamous Uncle Dennis.View this post on Instagram
Almost finished with the new Mural at the shop.. Had fun reminiscing with everyone about all the greatness Duncan brought to our city.. Great way to start the year! Appreciate all the homies at the shop that put the real work in everyday! 🙏🏽 6730 S Flores #countdowncitycuts #TimDuncan #Loyalty #spurs #Spursnation #ThankyouTD #SaMurals #Southside #Ekosr
James said rather than include another up-and-coming player and risk repainting again, he picked Duncan as a safe bet. He told KSAT the new mural also will include other Spurs greats who played major roles in securing the team's five championships.
