Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 31, 2019

San Antonio Spurs Host New Orleans Pelicans for Final Home Game Before Rodeo Road Trip

Posted By on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The New Orleans Pelicans make their last regular-season stop in San Antonio this Saturday in the final home game before the Spurs’ annual rodeo road trip. This season’s eight-game gauntlet includes marquee matchups against the reloaded Warriors in Oakland, and a rematch with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in Toronto.

Traditionally an elite road team in the Popovich era, the Spurs have stumbled away from home in recent campaigns. A strong showing in opposing arenas over the next month would boost San Antonio’s woeful road record and help build momentum after the All-Star break.

Despite a left index finger sprain that recently sidelined Anthony Davis, the Spurs must avoid overlooking the scrappy Pelicans. Even without Davis, New Orleans is capable of a balanced attack that can quickly overwhelm unsuspecting opponents.

$17-$875, Sat Feb. 2, 7:30pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $17-$875
Buy from Ticketmaster
Sports
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans @ AT&T Center

    • Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. $17-$875
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gregg Popovich Celebrated His 70th Birthday at Trendy Southtown Restaurant Read More

  2. San Antonio Artist Adds Mural of Soulja Boy Meme Dissing Drake Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs Clipped at Home by a More Energized Los Angeles Read More

  4. What to Expect at February's First Friday Read More

  5. America's Got Talent Schedules San Antonio Auditions This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...