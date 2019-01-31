San Antonio Spurs Host New Orleans Pelicans for Final Home Game Before Rodeo Road Trip

click to enlarge Spurs Sports & Entertainment

The New Orleans Pelicans make their last regular-season stop in San Antonio this Saturday in the final home game before the Spurs’ annual rodeo road trip. This season’s eight-game gauntlet includes marquee matchups against the reloaded Warriors in Oakland, and a rematch with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in Toronto.Traditionally an elite road team in the Popovich era, the Spurs have stumbled away from home in recent campaigns. A strong showing in opposing arenas over the next month would boost San Antonio’s woeful road record and help build momentum after the All-Star break.Despite a left index finger sprain that recently sidelined Anthony Davis, the Spurs must avoid overlooking the scrappy Pelicans. Even without Davis, New Orleans is capable of a balanced attack that can quickly overwhelm unsuspecting opponents.