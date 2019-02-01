Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 1, 2019

Media Flies Into a Frenzy Over Bats Delaying Thursday's San Antonio Spurs Game

Posted By on Fri, Feb 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge VIA TWITTER @SPURSCOYOTE
  • Via Twitter @SpursCoyote
You'd think the national sports press had never seen bats before.

The Washington Post, ESPN and Sports Illustrated all spilled more ink over the flying critters that delayed the Spurs' Thursday matchup with the Brooklyn Nets than the game itself.

In case you didn't catch the reports, here's the deal: A few bats swooped into the AT&T Center during the first quarter, resulting in a three-minute delay. No biggie, right? We're used to 'em around here. They hang out by the thousands beneath our underpasses. Sometimes, when feeling rowdy, they even find their way into the rafters of an H-E-B or Sam's Club.

Fortunately, the media saw humor in it, though. The Post flexed its pun muscle — albeit weakly — by saying the event made for a "really batty" end to an already crazy day in the NBA. (C- for effort there, folks.) Meanwhile, ESPN pined for the days when Manu Ginobili once smacked a bat out of the air during a 2009 game.



Deadspin correctly pointed out that one of the game highlights came when fans chanted "Ma-nu! Ma-nu!” in apparent homage to the departed Ginobili's exterminating skills. ("It's just a mouse with wings," he explained to the media at the time.)

For our money, though, the real fun was watching the range of player reactions. While Spur Pau Gasol nonchalantly rolled up his towel to swat away the bats, the Nets' D'Angelo Russell turned tail for the locker room as if one might turn into Dracula amid a puff of smoke.
Oh, and in case you're more interested in the game than the AT&T Center's wildlife adventure, the Spurs edged past the Nets, 117-114. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The McNay Conjures America’s Golden Age with Exhibition Pairing Classic Cars and Postwar Paintings Read More

  2. Tattooed Stunner Raquel Reed to Headline the Pastie Pops’ Va-Va-Valentine Burlesque Revue Read More

  3. What to Expect at February's First Friday Read More

  4. 32nd Annual Asian Festival Celebrates the Year of the Pig with Diverse Cuisine and Performances Read More

  5. San Antonio Artist Adds Mural of Soulja Boy Meme Dissing Drake Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...