Friday, February 1, 2019

Tattooed Stunner Raquel Reed to Headline the Pastie Pops’ Va-Va-Valentine Burlesque Revue

Friday, February 1, 2019

With scrappy beginnings on the stages of divey bars all over San Antonio, the Pastie Pops burlesque troupe has evolved into a force to be reckoned with. Launched in 2011 with a mission to fill a void in the local scene, the scantily clad Pops have carved out their own unique niche with an inclusive, body-positive and fun-loving attitude. All while slowly but surely graduating to fully realized shows at the Aztec Theatre. Named Best Burlesque Troupe in our 2017 readers’ poll, the group combines the eclectic talents of Jasper St. James (the Big and Tall That Bares It All), Elle Du Jour (the Contemporary Tease), Mary Annette (the Doll with No Strings Attached), Vixy Van Hellen (the Bare Bottom of Bexar County), new trans member Mustang Ryder (the Rhinestone Cowboy) and emcee Camille Toe (the One You Want to Pick). 
A festive tradition four years strong, their Va-Va-Valentine extravaganza welcomes an enticing array of visiting performers into the fold for an evening filled with “red-hot burlesque, boylesque, drag, sideshow and so much more!” A tatted-up alternative model who’s earned the Queen of Burlesque crown at the New Orleans Burlesque Festival and a starring role in the variety show Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, New Yorker Raquel Reed once again headlines the glittery date-night favorite alongside such special guests as Austinites Frostine Shake and Chola Magnolia, and the Alamo City’s own Natasha B. Capri.
Event Details Va-Va-Valentine Burlesque & Variety Show
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$50
Special Events, Valentine's Day and LGBT
