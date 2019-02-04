Email
Monday, February 4, 2019

Chelsea Lately Alum Heather McDonald Lands in San Antonio for a Three-night Run That Kicks Off Valentine's Day

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HEATHER MCDONALD
  • Courtesy of Heather McDonald
Despite early success as a member of the uber-influential LA-based improv troupe the Groundlings (Will Ferrell, Kathy Griffin, Phil Hartman, Melissa McCarthy and Paul Reubens are all alums) and as a Wayans Brothers collaborator who helped write the films White Chicks and Dance Flick, former sorority sister Heather McDonald will perhaps always be best recognized as one of the writers, actors and roundtablers who helped make Chelsea Handler’s late-night talk show Chelsea Lately a hit for seven years.

A bubbly dichotomy who simultaneously embodies and critiques Hollywood stereotypes, McDonald — a self-professed “perfect wife and mother of three” — dealt with consistent jabs from Handler, who drove a questionable nickname (Heather “Long Boobs” McDonald) into the ground. (In 2013, the Hollywood Reporter published an open letter from McDonald to Handler titled “Dear Chelsea, my boobs aren’t long.”)  Since her days on Chelsea Lately and its mockumentary spinoff After Lately, McDonald has maintained a consistent on-air presence via appearances on everything from Watch What Happens Live and All About Sex to Keeping Up with the Kardashians and RuPaul’s Drag Race; penned the best-selling memoirs You’ll Never Blue Ball in This Town Again: One Woman’s Painfully Funny Quest to Give It Up and My Inappropriate Life (Some Stories Not Suitable for Nuns, Children, or Mature Adults); and launched Juicy Scoop, a pop-culture-obsessed podcast that tackles Real Housewives, celebrity scandals, crime, politics and plenty in between.

Laugh Out Loud welcomes the goofy, unfiltered SoCal native for a three-night run that kicks off Valentine’s Day. 
Event Details Heather McDonald
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 15, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 16, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Price: $22-$52
Comedy
Map
