Chelsea Lately Alum Heather McDonald Lands in San Antonio for a Three-night Run That Kicks Off Valentine's Day

click to enlarge Courtesy of Heather McDonald

Despite early success as a member of the uber-influential LA-based improv troupe the Groundlings (Will Ferrell, Kathy Griffin, Phil Hartman, Melissa McCarthy and Paul Reubens are all alums) and as a Wayans Brothers collaborator who helped write the filmsand, former sorority sister Heather McDonald will perhaps always be best recognized as one of the writers, actors and roundtablers who helped make Chelsea Handler’s late-night talk showa hit for seven years.A bubbly dichotomy who simultaneously embodies and critiques Hollywood stereotypes, McDonald — a self-professed “perfect wife and mother of three” — dealt with consistent jabs from Handler, who drove a questionable nickname (Heather “Long Boobs” McDonald) into the ground. (In 2013, thepublished an open letter from McDonald to Handler titled “Dear Chelsea, my boobs aren’t long.”)Since her days onand its mockumentary spinoff, McDonald has maintained a consistent on-air presence via appearances on everything fromandtoand; penned the best-selling memoirsand; and launched, a pop-culture-obsessed podcast that tackles, celebrity scandals, crime, politics and plenty in between.Laugh Out Loud welcomes the goofy, unfiltered SoCal native for a three-night run that kicks off Valentine’s Day.