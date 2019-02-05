Big Band Pizzazz Takes Over Tobin Center with Glenn Miller Orchestra

click to enlarge Courtesy of Glenn Miller Orchestra

Event Details The Glenn Miller Orchestra @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Price: $53-$76 Classical Music Map

The Glenn Miller Orchestra first struck big in 1938, showcasing Miller’s signature orchestration that put the clarinet and tenor sax at the forefront. Although it originated some of the greatest hits of the big-band era, the orchestra was forced to disband when Miller crossed the pond to the European theater of WWII. Things seemed dire when Miller mysteriously disappeared in 1944 after boarding a plane to scope out an upcoming concert in France, but, with hits like “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Tuxedo Junction” still in heavy rotation, the Miller estate teamed up with Miller’s close friend Tex Beneke to reform the orchestra.Consistently touring since band leader Rick McKinley’s tenure began in 1956, the orchestra has kept Miller’s spirit alive and well into the 21st Century. Under the leadership of Nick Hilscher, the orchestra will show off its trademark big-band pizzazz in a night at the Tobin, filling the hall with a brassy optimism first conjured by Miller in the late ’30s.