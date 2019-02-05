Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase

click to enlarge Le Strange Sideshow’s Lita Deadly captured by Sparx Photography

Event Details My Bloody Valentine @ Zombies 4202 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Feb. 16, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Price: $10-$25 Special Events and Valentine's Day Map

Billed as “the only large-scale gathering of sideshow performers, producers, and fans currently happening in the Southern United States,” the Southern Sideshow Hootenanny takes over New Orleans each March with performances, lectures, panels and workshops covering specialized topics ranging from fire safety to “schmoozing for bookings.” The Alamo City’s only troupe dedicated the genre, Le Strange Sideshow has earned a deserved spot on the lineup for(March 22) — a festival opener hosted by “five-foot firecracker” Alexa Von Kickinface.In order to offset their expenses, Le Strange is celebrating the most saccharine of holidays a few days late with, a fundraiser featuring performances by troupe members Lita Deadly, Layna D’Luna, Salem, Robyn Rouxlette and Aliska Wolfbane along with special guests Baddest Gladys, Madame Sin Claire, Miss Taint, Dan Block and Austin-based Fifi Switchblade. In addition to daring feats involving tarantulas, broken glass, whips, balloon swallowing, a “human dartboard” and a “ladder of machetes,” the decidedly anti-Valentine’s Day offering includes raffles, vendors and live music by industrial metalheads Requiem Rust and sinister rockers Minister Fiend.