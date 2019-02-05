Erotic Performers, Naughty Nuns and More in Store for La Santa Luna’s Third Annual Art of Fetish & Fashion Event

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of La Santa Luna
-
Rebecca Lynne styled by Erica Reyna and photographed by Savannah Saunders
Championing a provocative aesthetic that sways from ethereal and romantic to dark and slightly macabre, La Santa Luna has evolved from a specialty boutique into a self-described “fashion collective” driven by creative director/designer/“head mother” Erica Reyna with support and inspiration from photographers, makeup artists, models, muses and brand ambassadors.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of La Santa Luna
-
Lola Noir styled by Erica Reyna and photographed by Rico Olguin
After she celebrates her birthday with an adults-only crimson-themed “Red N Wild”
dance party at the Thirsty Camel (free, 10pm-2am Fri, Feb. 8, 5307 McCullough Ave.
), Reyna will rally the troops for what’s arguably La Santa Luna’s biggest spectacle of the year — the Art of Fetish & Fashion. Adopting a hybridized erotic/religious theme of “Worship,” the third annual event combines fetish, burlesque and drag performances by Lita Deadly, Miss Taint, Ruby Knight, Caleb de Casper, Scarlet Valentine and Gilbert Votion, among others; adult novelty vendors offering handmade leather floggers, impact tools, and jute and coconut ropes for shibari enthusiasts; an edgy photo gallery with work by Rico Olguin, Gina Garcia-Sandoval, Mary Rodriguez and Andrew Lopez; and an intimate “Red Room” equipped with a spanking area overseen by “naughty nuns.” The evening’s main attraction, however, takes shape in an over-the-top runway presentation showcasing the eclectic La Santa Luna family dolled up in corsets, head pieces, bondage-inspired gear and androgynous creations crafted by Reyna and collaborating designer Eden Ortiz.
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 22, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
(830) 624-3378
Price:
$20-$40
Special Events, Art and Dance