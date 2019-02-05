Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Get Slimed at Live Edition of Nickelodeon's Double Dare

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALDOUBLEDARE
  • Instagram / officialdoubledare
The '90s are back. Nickelodeon's Double Dare Live is coming to San Antonio.

In case you forgot, Double Dare was one of the best game shows for kids during that decade (and the '80s for that matter). Yes, it was the one that covered youngsters in slime.

Now, here's your chance to prove you've got what it takes to answer trivia questions, perform physical stunts and conquer the obstacle course to win it all.
The live edition of the hit show, which even had a family spin-off and was rebooted on Nickelodeon last year, will stop at the Majestic Theatre Wednesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. Longtime Double Dare host Marc Summers will guide players and spectators through the interactive game, played by two teams. Players must be at least 10 years old and have a parent or guardian fill out a waiver form in order to participate.

If you're cool with just sitting in the audience, tickets begin at $49 and go on sale Friday, February 8.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
