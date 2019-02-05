Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2019 Kicks Off This Week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AARON WATSON
  • Courtesy of Aaron Watson
For 69 years, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has celebrated the community’s adoration for Western culture with an assortment of family-friendly activities and entertainment.

This year’s main events will include a College Rodeo that showcases the best competitive rodeo athletes from the Southwest region, a barbecue-themed Vaquero Cook-Off, a kid’s culinary experience at Buckaroo Que and a live Texas Wildlife Expo. Kids can enjoy lasso lessons and face painting at Cowboy Boot Camp, activity booths at Youth Day and more. This year’s extravaganza will also feature pony rides, petting zoos, a Western Heritage Parade and Trail Ride, and an assortment of 250 Western-themed vendor booths.

If you’re just here to get your country on, the musical roster includes performances by Aaron Watson (7pm Thu, Feb. 7), 38 Special (7:30pm Fri, Feb. 8), Martina McBride (1pm Sat, Feb. 9), Trace Adkins (7:30pm Sat, Feb. 9), Why Don’t We (1pm Sun, Feb. 10), Darius Rucker (7pm Mon, Feb 11) and Matthew West (7pm Tue, Feb. 12).

$5-$567, 8am-10pm Thu Feb. 7-Tue Feb. 12, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 225-5851, sarodeo.com.
Event Details San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Feb. 7-12, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: $5-$567
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Aaron Watson

    Staff Pick
    Aaron Watson @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Thu., Feb. 7, 7 p.m. $20-$30
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo @ AT&T Center

    • Feb. 7-12, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. $5-$567
    • Buy Tickets
  • 38 Special

    38 Special @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Fri., Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. $20-$30
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • Martina McBride

    Staff Pick
    Martina McBride @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Sat., Feb. 9, 1 p.m. $20-$200
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • Trace Adkins

    Trace Adkins @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Sat., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. $20-$200
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • Why Don’t We

    Staff Pick
    Why Don’t We @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Sun., Feb. 10, 1 p.m. $20-$200
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • Darius Rucker

    Staff Pick
    Darius Rucker @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Mon., Feb. 11, 7 p.m. $30
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
  • Matthew West

    Matthew West @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m. $20-$200
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Three Former San Antonio High School Athletes Make It to Super Bowl LIII Read More

  2. Anastasia the Musical Gives the Slain Grand Duchess of Imperial Russia a Happy Ending Fit for a Princess Read More

  3. Chelsea Lately Alum Heather McDonald Lands in San Antonio for a Three-night Run That Kicks Off Valentine's Day Read More

  4. San Antonio Spurs Clipped at Home by a More Energized Los Angeles Read More

  5. Big Band Pizzazz Takes Over Tobin Center with Glenn Miller Orchestra Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...