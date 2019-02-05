San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2019 Kicks Off This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Aaron Watson

For 69 years, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has celebrated the community’s adoration for Western culture with an assortment of family-friendly activities and entertainment.This year’s main events will include a College Rodeo that showcases the best competitive rodeo athletes from the Southwest region, a barbecue-themed Vaquero Cook-Off, a kid’s culinary experience at Buckaroo Que and a live Texas Wildlife Expo. Kids can enjoy lasso lessons and face painting at Cowboy Boot Camp, activity booths at Youth Day and more. This year’s extravaganza will also feature pony rides, petting zoos, a Western Heritage Parade and Trail Ride, and an assortment of 250 Western-themed vendor booths.If you’re just here to get your country on, the musical roster includes performances by Aaron Watson (7pm Thu, Feb. 7), 38 Special (7:30pm Fri, Feb. 8), Martina McBride (1pm Sat, Feb. 9), Trace Adkins (7:30pm Sat, Feb. 9), Why Don’t We (1pm Sun, Feb. 10), Darius Rucker (7pm Mon, Feb 11) and Matthew West (7pm Tue, Feb. 12).