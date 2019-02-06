Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Celebrate Heartbreak This Valentine's Day with 'Bad Romance' Edition of Naked Girls Reading
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:11 AM
Courtesy of the Sexology Institute
Naked Girls Reading is back in the buff to darkly mark Valentine’s Day with an event they’ve dubbed “Bad Romance.”
If you’re sick of aisles of chocolates and saccharine celebrations of “twoo love,” the Naked Girls certainly empathize: for Bad Romance, the readers will bare their bodies and relate stories of heartbreak both classic and modern, featuring excerpts from some of literature’s greatest hits (Romeo and Juliet
, anyone?) alongside poetry, song lyrics, and unconventional takes on the genre like Issac Marion’s zombie rom-com Warm Bodies
.
While readers of all ages can appreciate poetic renderings of heartbreak, this particular event is understandably restricted to those aged 18 and over.
$15-$25, Sat Feb. 23, 8pm, Sexology Institute, 707 S. St. Mary’s, (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com
@ Sexology Institute and Boutique
707 S St Mary's
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
(210) 487-0371
Price:
$15-$25
Special Events, Words and Valentine's Day
