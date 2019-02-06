Celebrate Heartbreak This Valentine's Day with 'Bad Romance' Edition of Naked Girls Reading

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Sexology Institute

Naked Girls Reading: Bad Romance @ Sexology Institute and Boutique
Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
Price: $15-$25

Naked Girls Reading is back in the buff to darkly mark Valentine’s Day with an event they’ve dubbed “Bad Romance.”If you’re sick of aisles of chocolates and saccharine celebrations of “twoo love,” the Naked Girls certainly empathize: for Bad Romance, the readers will bare their bodies and relate stories of heartbreak both classic and modern, featuring excerpts from some of literature’s greatest hits (, anyone?) alongside poetry, song lyrics, and unconventional takes on the genre like Issac Marion’s zombie rom-comWhile readers of all ages can appreciate poetic renderings of heartbreak, this particular event is understandably restricted to those aged 18 and over.