Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Celebrate Heartbreak This Valentine's Day with 'Bad Romance' Edition of Naked Girls Reading

Posted By on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SEXOLOGY INSTITUTE
  • Courtesy of the Sexology Institute
Naked Girls Reading is back in the buff to darkly mark Valentine’s Day with an event they’ve dubbed “Bad Romance.”

If you’re sick of aisles of chocolates and saccharine celebrations of “twoo love,” the Naked Girls certainly empathize: for Bad Romance, the readers will bare their bodies and relate stories of heartbreak both classic and modern, featuring excerpts from some of literature’s greatest hits (Romeo and Juliet, anyone?) alongside poetry, song lyrics, and unconventional takes on the genre like Issac Marion’s zombie rom-com Warm Bodies.

While readers of all ages can appreciate poetic renderings of heartbreak, this particular event is understandably restricted to those aged 18 and over.

$15-$25, Sat Feb. 23, 8pm, Sexology Institute, 707 S. St. Mary’s, (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com
Map

