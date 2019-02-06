San Antonio Favorite Sandra Cisneros Wins Prestigious PEN/Nabokov Award

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
Sandra Cisneros has been announced as the 2019 winner of the prestigious PEN/Nabokov award for international fiction, which has been given yearly since 2016 to living authors whose work is written in or translated into English.
The judges wrote
, "Cisneros brings us astounding and lyrical voices from burning, maligned, devastated, as well as reassembled houses, and nations."
While not a child of the Alamo City, Cisneros was for a time the writer-in-residence at Our Lady of the Lake University and lived
in the King William District. Her collection of stories "Woman Hollering Creek," will resonate to anyone who has driven out on I-10 to see the famous landmark with that name between here and Seguin.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times
about the award, Cisneros said, "I truly don't feel that I've arrived at where I want to be yet. I feel that I'm just getting started."
The author, who now lives in Mexico, will accept her award at the PEN America Literary Awards Ceremony
February 26 in New York City.
