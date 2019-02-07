San Antonio Book Festival Releases 2019 Event Schedule

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Book Festival (SABF)
San Antonio Book Festival
has announced its 2019 literary lineup, featuring more than 100 regionally and internationally renowned authors including bestselling writers. An American Marriage
author Tayari Jones, award-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, historian Ron Chernow, comedian Cristela Alonzo and Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg will discuss books that span every genre — from children's lit and teen novellas to current events commentaries and cookbooks.
The festival, now in its seventh year, will take place Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art. Attendees can expect to see book panels, free art activities, as well as food and cultural events available off-site.
San Antonio Book Festival
“Readers have been grappling in the past year with the ways the world is rapidly changing, and book sales reflect their desire to know more,” said festival literary director Clay Smith in the event press release. “The festival encompasses all kinds of literary tastes and puts San Antonio’s readers in direct conversation with the writers who are shaping how we perceive the world.”
Hungry readers will also have opportunities to attend the festival's signature food and culture events, including the Witte Museum’s annual fundraiser, Book Appétit Literary Feast
and a performance with the popular storytelling show The Moth
at the Majestic Theatre, both on April 5. Attendees will also have a chance to share a meal with favorite authors during Book It! luncheons at Club Giraud on April 6 (ticket sales coming soon).
To view the full festival lineup, click here
.
