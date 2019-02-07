Thursday, February 7, 2019
San Antonio Chamber Choir Taking Over Tobin Center for Classy Night of Elizabethan-inspired Performance
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Feb 7, 2019 at 8:38 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Chamber Choir
The San Antonio Chamber Choir beseeches thee to join them in the foyer of the Tobin for an Elizabethan-inspired performance. Dine on hors d’oeuvres as actors Anna Gangai and Allan Ross bring Shakespearean scenes to life, followed by choral renditions of the same texts, as set by a variety of composers. In addition to the deservedly canonized The Cloud Capp’d Towers, Full Fathom Five and Serenade to Music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frank Martin’s Songs of Ariel will make a, shall we say, “tempestuous” appearance on the program.
But remember: after the choir witchily chants, shrieks and stomps their way through Double Trouble, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi’s sorcerous setting of the opening of Macbeth, take care not to say the play’s name when you discuss the performance — it’s horrid luck to be caught naming the tragedy in a theater!
$12-$25, 8pm Sat Feb. 9, 3pm Sun Feb. 10, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Feik Family Rotunda, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 10, 3 p.m.
Price:
$12-$25
Classical Music
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Elizabeth, San Antonio Chamber Choir, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frank Martin, Songs of Ariel, Full Fathom Five, Double Trouble, Image