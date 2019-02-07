San Antonio Chamber Choir Taking Over Tobin Center for Classy Night of Elizabethan-inspired Performance

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Chamber Choir

Event Details Bites, Ballads, and the Bard @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 10, 3 p.m. Price: $12-$25 Classical Music Map

The San Antonio Chamber Choir beseeches thee to join them in the foyer of the Tobin for an Elizabethan-inspired performance. Dine on hors d’oeuvres as actors Anna Gangai and Allan Ross bring Shakespearean scenes to life, followed by choral renditions of the same texts, as set by a variety of composers. In addition to the deservedly canonized The Cloud Capp’d Towers, Full Fathom Five and Serenade to Music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frank Martin’s Songs of Ariel will make a, shall we say, “tempestuous” appearance on the program.But remember: after the choir witchily chants, shrieks and stomps their way through Double Trouble, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi’s sorcerous setting of the opening of Macbeth, take care not to say the play’s name when you discuss the performance — it’s horrid luck to be caught naming the tragedy in a theater!