Sheldon Vexler Theatre Debuts Leading Ladies This Weekend

click image Facebook / The Sheldon Vexler Theatre

Event Details Leading Ladies @ Sheldon Vexler Theatre 12500 NW Military Highway San Antonio, TX When: Saturdays, 8-10:30 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays, 2:30-5 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30-10 p.m. Continues through Feb. 28 Price: $15-$23 Theater Map

Stuck peddling their Shakespearean repertory to a series of Moose Lodges in rural Pennsylvania, British actors Jack and Leo feel like they’ve struck gold when they discover that an ailing old woman in nearby York is seeking her long-lost English niblings, “Max” and “Steve,” in order to give them a share of her massive fortune upon her death.The duo resolves to pose as the nephews and claim the inheritance for themselves, only to discover upon arrival that the descendants aren’t nephews at all, but nieces “Maxine” and “Stephanie.” Past the point of no return, Jack and Leo dig out dresses from their stash of costumes, and pose as the nieces in a bid for the cash.The Vex puts on playwright Ken Ludwig’s latest farce under the direction of Jim Mammarella, with Jared Stephens and Andrew Olmos starring as Jack and Leo.