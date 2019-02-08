Email
Friday, February 8, 2019

NASA Engineer Will Guide You Through 'Exploring Mars' at Tobin Center Event

Posted By on Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NASA AND JPL/CALTECH
  • Courtesy of NASA and JPL/Caltech
National Geographic makes science up close and personal with its National Geographic Live! series, covering topics that range from big cats to deep space.

In Exploring Mars, Kobie Boykins will share his perspective as a senior mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Boykins designed the solar arrays on the historic Spirit and Opportunity rovers (Opportunity exceeded its original mission duration by over a decade!), as well as the actuators for the Curiosity rover, which allow it to operate research tools like its robotic arm and have withstood years of extreme temperatures and epic dust storms without skipping a beat.

Boykins has partnered with National Geographic Live! to share the science behind these rovers and their ongoing discoveries on Mars, making for a can’t-miss event for anyone with more than a passing interest in the red planet.

$20-$45, 4pm Sun Feb. 10, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details National Geographic Live! Exploring Mars
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Feb. 10, 4 p.m.
Price: $20-$45
Special Events
