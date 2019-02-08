NASA Engineer Will Guide You Through 'Exploring Mars' at Tobin Center Event

click to enlarge Courtesy of NASA and JPL/Caltech

Event Details National Geographic Live! Exploring Mars @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Price: $20-$45 Special Events Map

National Geographic makes science up close and personal with its National Geographic Live! series, covering topics that range from big cats to deep space.In Exploring Mars, Kobie Boykins will share his perspective as a senior mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Boykins designed the solar arrays on the historic Spirit and Opportunity rovers (Opportunity exceeded its original mission duration by over a decade!), as well as the actuators for the Curiosity rover, which allow it to operate research tools like its robotic arm and have withstood years of extreme temperatures and epic dust storms without skipping a beat.Boykins has partnered with National Geographic Live! to share the science behind these rovers and their ongoing discoveries on Mars, making for a can’t-miss event for anyone with more than a passing interest in the red planet.