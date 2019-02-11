Brick at Blue Star Hosting Art Show Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee

click image Facebook / La Llorona

In honor of the legendary comic creator and one of her "personal heroes," Cindy Garcia, an event coordinator known as La Llorona, will host a mini convention at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex featuring everything Stan Lee, fromtoMore than 20 artists are confirmed for the gallery, along with food vendors and other entertainment guests, including "the ghost of Stan Lee" and a local cosplay, dance and acting group The League of Eccentric Souls.Attendees can expect face painting, Marvel-themed caricatures and treats, glowing cotton candy and a poem reading at 8:30 p.m. by Don Mathis, a founding member of the San Antonio Poetry Fair.Though Lee's own story reached its finale on November 12 last year, the ones he left behind will forever live on in the hearts of millions. Excelsior!