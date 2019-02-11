Monday, February 11, 2019
Pau Gasol Reportedly Asked for Trade from San Antonio Spurs Ahead of Deadline Last Week
Sarah Martinez
Mon, Feb 11, 2019
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol has requested a trade from the team, according to an ESPN Deportes
report.
Although a prior story said the Spurs were hoping to trade Gasol, new reports suggest the 38-year-old asked to be traded
ahead of the February 7 deadline. Obviously, that didn't happen, since today is February 11 and Gasol is still a Spur.
According to reports, no negotiations were made
ahead of the deadline.
Now, the Spaniard is likely to remain with the Spurs for at least another season. He's signed with the team through 2019-2020.
Gasol will earn a reported $16.8 million this season and $16 million the next.
The request likely comes due to Gasol's limited game time with the Spurs. He missed 26 games due to left foot soreness, and has averaged a career-low 12.5 minutes and 4.4 points per game.
