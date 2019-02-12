Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

San Antonio Rodeo Welcomes Comedy Stylings of Jim Gaffigan

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JIM GAFFIGAN
  • Courtesy of Jim Gaffigan
Currently on his 2019 Quality Time Tour, Jim Gaffigan, Grammy-nominated observational comedian, actor, writer, producer and pitchman (yes, he’s one of about a dozen thespians to play KFC’s Colonel Sanders on TV), will make a stop at the AT&T Center during this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Although he’ll have to compete with pony rides, swine races and sheep shearing during the rodeo’s family-friendly 18-day run, Gaffigan isn’t the least bit worried about a little cowboy competition. In fact, the rodeo’s PG-rated (re: udders) attractions fit in nicely with his “clean” (and whispery) comedy act.

Last year, Gaffigan released a new comedy special, Noble Ape, a project he decided not to release on Netflix partly because not streaming it on a platform where everyone expects it to stream provides “some freshness to it.” In one joke on Noble Ape, Gaffigan explains that Jello is made of “bones and hooves” and then attempts to comprehend what kind of madman would make a dessert for kids out of those ingredients. Hopefully, Gaffigan doesn’t stray too far away from the rodeo grounds, or someone might treat him to a bowl of menudo.

$20-$200, Wed Feb. 17, 7pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details Jim Gaffigan
@ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds
3201 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Price: $20-$200
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Jim Gaffigan

    Staff Pick
    Jim Gaffigan @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds

    • Wed., Feb. 13, 7 p.m. $20-$200
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pop Goes the Library: San Antonio Public Library’s Second Pop Con Grows Bigger and Geekier Read More

  2. Sometimes Love is Forbidden for a Reason: Ballet San Antonio Stages Operatic Tragedy Carmen Read More

  3. Planet X Cinema Strikes Again with Free Screening of Body Horror Comedy The Guyver Read More

  4. The Classic Doubles Down on Its Texan Roots in Latest Production, The Trip to Bountiful Read More

  5. Brick at Blue Star Hosting Art Show Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...