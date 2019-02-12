San Antonio Rodeo Welcomes Comedy Stylings of Jim Gaffigan

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jim Gaffigan

Event Details Jim Gaffigan @ San Antonio Rodeo Grounds 3201 E Houston St San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Price: $20-$200 Comedy Map

Currently on his 2019 Quality Time Tour, Jim Gaffigan, Grammy-nominated observational comedian, actor, writer, producer and pitchman (yes, he’s one of about a dozen thespians to play KFC’s Colonel Sanders on TV), will make a stop at the AT&T Center during this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.Although he’ll have to compete with pony rides, swine races and sheep shearing during the rodeo’s family-friendly 18-day run, Gaffigan isn’t the least bit worried about a little cowboy competition. In fact, the rodeo’s PG-rated (re: udders) attractions fit in nicely with his “clean” (and whispery) comedy act.Last year, Gaffigan released a new comedy special, Noble Ape, a project he decided not to release on Netflix partly because not streaming it on a platform where everyone expects it to stream provides “some freshness to it.” In one joke on Noble Ape, Gaffigan explains that Jello is made of “bones and hooves” and then attempts to comprehend what kind of madman would make a dessert for kids out of those ingredients. Hopefully, Gaffigan doesn’t stray too far away from the rodeo grounds, or someone might treat him to a bowl of menudo.