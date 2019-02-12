Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Spice Up Valentine's Weekend with Erika Moon's Cabaret Follies at Empire Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY ERIKA MOON PRODUCTIONS
  • Courtesy Erika Moon Productions
Having cut her teeth in France, Erika Moon’s take on burlesque is distinctly European, veering away from the solo-centric American burlesque tradition.

Just in time for Valentine’s, Moon’s latest production, Cabaret Follies, makes its debut as the tour launches in San Antonio. Cabaret Follies epitomizes Moon’s unique style, combining burlesque, cabaret, comedy and dance into a variety show that evokes the quintessence of Moulin Rouge with a vaudevillian twist. Moon and her company’s varied repertory include burlesque acts themed on Cleopatra and a blooming flower, performances by Vegas-style showgirls and cancan dancers, as well as surprise guests and variety acts that are sure to impress.

$29.75-$77.75, Fri Feb. 15, 8pm, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 228 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
Event Details Erika Moon's Cabaret Follies: Valentine's Edition
@ Empire Theatre
226 N St Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $29.75-$77.75
Buy from Ticketmaster
Valentine's Day and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Erika Moon's Cabaret Follies: Valentine's Edition

    Staff Pick
    Erika Moon's Cabaret Follies: Valentine's Edition @ Empire Theatre

    • Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $29.75-$77.75
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pop Goes the Library: San Antonio Public Library’s Second Pop Con Grows Bigger and Geekier Read More

  2. Sometimes Love is Forbidden for a Reason: Ballet San Antonio Stages Operatic Tragedy Carmen Read More

  3. Planet X Cinema Strikes Again with Free Screening of Body Horror Comedy The Guyver Read More

  4. The Classic Doubles Down on Its Texan Roots in Latest Production, The Trip to Bountiful Read More

  5. Brick at Blue Star Hosting Art Show Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...