Spice Up Valentine's Weekend with Erika Moon's Cabaret Follies at Empire Theatre

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Erika Moon Productions
Having cut her teeth in France, Erika Moon’s take on burlesque is distinctly European, veering away from the solo-centric American burlesque tradition.
Just in time for Valentine’s, Moon’s latest production, Cabaret Follies
, makes its debut as the tour launches in San Antonio. Cabaret Follies
epitomizes Moon’s unique style, combining burlesque, cabaret, comedy and dance into a variety show that evokes the quintessence of Moulin Rouge
with a vaudevillian twist. Moon and her company’s varied repertory include burlesque acts themed on Cleopatra and a blooming flower, performances by Vegas-style showgirls and cancan dancers, as well as surprise guests and variety acts that are sure to impress.
$29.75-$77.75, Fri Feb. 15, 8pm, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 228 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
@ Empire Theatre
226 N St Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Price:
$29.75-$77.75
Valentine's Day and Special Events
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.