Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

The Classic Doubles Down on Its Texan Roots in Latest Production, The Trip to Bountiful

Posted By on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CLASSIC THEATRE OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Trapped in a cramped Houston apartment with her spineless son and domineering daughter-in-law, the elderly Carrie Watts pines for her beloved hometown of Bountiful, Texas. After being denied a begged-for trip to see Bountiful once more before she dies, Carrie makes a break for it, wending her own way toward the small town on her own power. But the present day can never match up with sepia-toned memories, and Carrie is left to observe the derelict remains of her childhood.

Written by Texas-native Horton Foote (who adapted To Kill A Mockingbird for the silver screen), The Trip To Bountiful was later made into a movie that won Geraldine Page the 1985 Oscar for Best Actress, although it was filmed in Dallas despite its Houston setting. The Classic Theatre’s production is directed by John O’Neill and stars Magda Porter, Jessie Mae and Steven Starr.

$18-$33, 8 pm Fri Feb. 15 & Sat Feb. 16, 3 pm Sun Feb. 17 through Mar. 10, The Classic Theatre of San Antonio, 1924 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org
Event Details The Trip to Bountiful
@ Classic Theatre of San Antonio
1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
Balcones Heights
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays-Sundays, 8-10 p.m. Continues through March 10
(210) 589-8450
Price: $17-$32
Buy Tickets
Theater and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Trip to Bountiful

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Trip to Bountiful @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio

    • Fridays-Sundays, 8-10 p.m. Continues through March 10 $17-$32
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (2/13/19-2/26/19) Read More

  2. Pop Goes the Library: San Antonio Public Library’s Second Pop Con Grows Bigger and Geekier Read More

  3. Sometimes Love is Forbidden for a Reason: Ballet San Antonio Stages Operatic Tragedy Carmen Read More

  4. Planet X Cinema Strikes Again with Free Screening of Body Horror Comedy The Guyver Read More

  5. Brick at Blue Star Hosting Art Show Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...