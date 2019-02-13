The Classic Doubles Down on Its Texan Roots in Latest Production, The Trip to Bountiful

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

Event Details The Trip to Bountiful @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights San Antonio, TX When: Fridays-Sundays, 8-10 p.m. Continues through March 10 (210) 589-8450 Price: $17-$32 Theater and Art Map

Trapped in a cramped Houston apartment with her spineless son and domineering daughter-in-law, the elderly Carrie Watts pines for her beloved hometown of Bountiful, Texas. After being denied a begged-for trip to see Bountiful once more before she dies, Carrie makes a break for it, wending her own way toward the small town on her own power. But the present day can never match up with sepia-toned memories, and Carrie is left to observe the derelict remains of her childhood.Written by Texas-native Horton Foote (who adaptedfor the silver screen),was later made into a movie that won Geraldine Page the 1985 Oscar for Best Actress, although it was filmed in Dallas despite its Houston setting. The Classic Theatre’s production is directed by John O’Neill and stars Magda Porter, Jessie Mae and Steven Starr.