Gregg Popovich to Be Inducted Into Air Force Academy Athletics Hall of Fame

Coach Pop's basketball career hasn't always been with the Spurs. He served as the team captain for the academy's basketball team in 1970 and even did a six-season stint as an assistant coach. The academy previously noted Popovich's accomplishments in 2008 when he was named a distinguished graduate. Now he's being applauded for his athletic accomplishments both on the court and from the sidelines. Since graduating from the academy in 1970, Popovich has had "sustained remarkable success" during his time with the Spurs, as the academy put it. While it's been decades since Popovich played basketball for the academy, he still ranks third in the school's history in career field goal percentages with a 54.1 mark.
.@NBA legend and @spurs head coach, Greg Popovich, headlines our 2019 #AirForce Athletics Hall of Fame class. ⤵️https://t.co/s39W3ld5gn— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) February 13, 2019
