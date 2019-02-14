Jump-Start Welcomes New York-based Artist Judith Sloan for Workshop and Performance Exploring Storytelling, Borders and Migration

click to enlarge
Often drawing from oral histories and the myriad realities of her home in Queens, New York, writer, actor, performance artist and educator Judith Sloan creates socially driven works that explore “the vagaries and luminescence of character, the relationships between social structures and the individual, and the pathos and absurdity of life.” In addition to earning numerous grants and awards, Sloan’s genre-spanning works have been published in the New York Times
, performed at the Smithsonian Institution and reviewed by the Washington Post
. In 1999, Sloan and fellow artist, writer and designer Warren Lehrer founded EarSay
— a nonprofit dedicated to “uncovering and portraying stories of the uncelebrated” through books, exhibitions, digital media and theatrical productions.
In conjunction with a guest artist residency at Jump-Start Performance Co., Sloan will spend a week in San Antonio to facilitate “Crossing Borders: Connecting the Past, Present and Future,” a workshop focusing on “storytelling as a tool for team building and opening up dialogues across cultures.” Although it’s presented as a professional-development opportunity for artists, educators, social workers and community activists/organizers, the workshop is open to all regardless of experience. During five two-hour sessions, participants will be invited to “share their personal stories of migration, refuge and finding home” and respond to questions such as, “What physical and personal borders do you cross and where have they led you?” Since “Crossing Borders” wraps up with a collaborative performance, participants are encouraged to attend all five sessions. (Flexible schedules are possible for those with limited availability.)
As the culmination of her residency, Jump-Start welcomes the self-described “performer, writer, oral historian, audio and radio artist, educator and engaged citizen” for An Evening with Judith Sloan
. Open to the general public, the one-woman show draws from Sloan’s recent projects Crossing the BLVD: Strangers, Neighbors, Aliens in a New America
and Yo Miss!
Promising humor and heartbreak alike, the solo performance fuses elements of theater, poetry and original music to explore “the human stories of why immigrants and refugees have migrated to the U.S. and what their experiences have been since they came here.”
“Crossing Borders: Connecting the Past, Present and Future”
$15-$40 (sliding scale), 7-9pm Mon, Feb. 18 - Fri, Feb. 22, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Frederickburg Rd., (210) 227 5867, jump-start.org, register by emailing clint.taylor@jump-startperformanceco.org
An Evening with Judith Sloan
$10, 8pm Sat, Feb. 23, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Frederickburg Rd., (210) 227 5867, jump-start.org
