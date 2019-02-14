Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Jump-Start Welcomes New York-based Artist Judith Sloan for Workshop and Performance Exploring Storytelling, Borders and Migration

Posted By on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JUDITH SLOAN
  • Courtesy of Judith Sloan
Often drawing from oral histories and the myriad realities of her home in Queens, New York, writer, actor, performance artist and educator Judith Sloan creates socially driven works that explore “the vagaries and luminescence of character, the relationships between social structures and the individual, and the pathos and absurdity of life.” In addition to earning numerous grants and awards, Sloan’s genre-spanning works have been published in the New York Times, performed at the Smithsonian Institution and reviewed by the Washington Post. In 1999, Sloan and fellow artist, writer and designer Warren Lehrer founded EarSay — a nonprofit dedicated to “uncovering and portraying stories of the uncelebrated” through books, exhibitions, digital media and theatrical productions.

In conjunction with a guest artist residency at Jump-Start Performance Co., Sloan will spend a week in San Antonio to facilitate “Crossing Borders: Connecting the Past, Present and Future,” a workshop focusing on “storytelling as a tool for team building and opening up dialogues across cultures.” Although it’s presented as a professional-development opportunity for artists, educators, social workers and community activists/organizers, the workshop is open to all regardless of experience. During five two-hour sessions, participants will be invited to “share their personal stories of migration, refuge and finding home” and respond to questions such as, “​What physical and personal borders do you cross and where have they led you?” Since “Crossing Borders” wraps up with a collaborative performance, participants are encouraged to attend all five sessions. (Flexible schedules are possible for those with limited availability.)

As the culmination of her residency, Jump-Start welcomes the self-described “performer, writer, oral historian, audio and radio artist, educator and engaged citizen” for An Evening with Judith Sloan. Open to the general public, the one-woman show draws from Sloan’s recent projects Crossing the BLVD: Strangers, Neighbors, Aliens in a New America ​and​ Yo Miss! Promising humor and heartbreak alike, the solo performance fuses elements of theater, poetry and original music to explore “the human stories of why immigrants and refugees have migrated to the U.S. and what their experiences have been since they came here.”

“Crossing Borders: Connecting the Past, Present and Future”
$15-$40 (sliding scale), 7-9pm Mon, Feb. 18 - Fri, Feb. 22, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Frederickburg Rd., (210) 227 5867, jump-start.org, register by emailing clint.taylor@jump-startperformanceco.org



An Evening with Judith Sloan
$10, 8pm Sat, Feb. 23, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Frederickburg Rd., (210) 227 5867, jump-start.org
Location Details Jump-Start Theater
710 Fredericksburg Road
Monticello
San Antonio, TX
(210) 227-5867
Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gregg Popovich to Be Inducted Into Air Force Academy Athletics Hall of Fame Read More

  2. New Worlds Man: Groundbreaking Science Fiction Author and Editor Michael Moorcock Makes a Rare Appearance at Pop Con Read More

  3. Brick at Blue Star Hosting Art Show Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee Read More

  4. Pop Goes the Library: San Antonio Public Library’s Second Pop Con Grows Bigger and Geekier Read More

  5. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...