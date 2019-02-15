Email
Friday, February 15, 2019

Dolph Lundgren, Ivan Drago From Rocky IV, to Make Appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 5:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DOLPHLUNDGREN
  • Instagram / dolphlundgren
"I must break you."

That's right, Dolph Lundgren – the actor who uttered that famous line in his role as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV – is coming to end you, San Antonio.

The actor will make an appearance during this year's Celebrity Fan Fest in June. He's the third Aquaman star to be announced, following Jason Momoa, who played the title character, and Amber Heard, who portrayed Mera. Lundgren played King Nereus in the 2018 film, but is perhaps best known for his role as the Russian boxing villain, which he reprised in last year's Creed II.

Fans can catch Ludgren during panel discussions alongside his co-stars or shell out for optional photo-ops and a VIP meet and greet.



Celebrity Fan Fest is scheduled to return to the Alamo City June 14–16 at Freeman Coliseum. One-day passes are available starting at $15 for kids and $35 for adults. You can purchase tickets here.
Event Details Celebrity Fan Fest
@ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall
3201 E Houston St
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 14, 2-8 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: $35-$629
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

  • User Submitted
    Celebrity Fan Fest @ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall

    • Fri., June 14, 2-8 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $35-$629
    • Buy Tickets

