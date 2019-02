Dolph Lundgren, Ivan Drago From Rocky IV, to Make Appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest

click image Instagram / dolphlundgren

Event Details Celebrity Fan Fest @ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall 3201 E Houston St Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 14, 2-8 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Price: $35-$629 Special Events Map

"I must break you."That's right, Dolph Lundgren – the actor who uttered that famous line in his role as Ivan Drago in– is coming to end you, San Antonio.The actor will make an appearance during this year's Celebrity Fan Fest in June. He's the thirdstar to be announced, following Jason Momoa, who played the title character, and Amber Heard, who portrayed Mera. Lundgren played King Nereus in the 2018 film, but is perhaps best known for his role as the Russian boxing villain, which he reprised in last year'sFans can catch Ludgren during panel discussions alongside his co-stars or shell out for optional photo-ops and a VIP meet and greet.Celebrity Fan Fest is scheduled to return to the Alamo City June 14–16 at Freeman Coliseum. One-day passes are available starting at $15 for kids and $35 for adults. You can purchase tickets here