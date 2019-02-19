Twitter Pokes Fun at How Far Apart LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard are Standing In All-Star Photo

click image Twitter / spurs

Photographer: “Guys on the right, can you slide a little closer together?”



“Na, we good.” — Kawhi of the North (@Frozen_Kawhi) February 18, 2019

Lemarcus looking like just take the damn picture lok — Rvaldez (@Rvaldez11) February 18, 2019

A quitter — ㅤ (@ZachRogacion) February 18, 2019

LA really didn't wanna stand beside Kawhi bum ass 😂 — joumn (@988uhj) February 18, 2019

😂😂😂 LA giving himself a few extra feet standing next to Kawhi. Doesn’t wanna catch Snakeitis pic.twitter.com/lqeer1ey68 — The Spurs Way🏀 (@TheSpursWayy) February 18, 2019

If you were expecting any drama between LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard, we're sorry to disappoint you. But maybe you can join us in laughing at the two standingeach other in a photo of Team LeBron."Nearby" seems to apply here, since there's no way to claim the pair are standingto each other.We're not body language experts, but a lot of folks on Twitter are claiming to be after seeing the huge gap between Aldridge and Leonard, who played together on the Spurs for three seasons before Leonard's dramatic trade to the Toronto Raptors.Here's that awkward photo.And here are all the witty jokes NBA fans came up with.