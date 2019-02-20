Award-Winning Poet Terrance Hayes to Give Reading at Trinity Next Week

click to enlarge
Two-time National Book Award winner and MacArthur fellow Terrance Hayes will be in San Antonio next week for a few events.
On Thursday, February 28, Hayes will give a free public reading at Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium
at 7 p.m. Fellow poet Michelle Whittaker, a friend of Hayes, will moderate the reading.
A true patron of the arts can pay $100 for a lunch
with the poet on Friday March 1. You can finally find out what poets eat.
The event is sponsored by Gemini Ink, which has brought other similar acts to town.
A press release
from Gemini highlights the capacity of Hayes' poetry to address "racism, sexism, religion, family structure, and stereotypes with disarming humor, grace, tenderness, and brilliant turns of phrase."
To the poetry skeptics, I will add that Hayes gives a really good reading. He is approachable, warm and funny.
@ Laurie Auditorium
1 Trinity Place
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Price:
Free
