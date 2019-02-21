Email
Thursday, February 21, 2019

San Antonio Woman Makes It to Semifinals on The Rock's Titan Games

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 11:23 AM

There's a good chance a San Antonio woman will seize the brass ring on the Rock's reality show The Titan Games.

Jackie "Jax" Wood has represented the Alamo City during the inaugural season of the NBC program, and she's one of the eight remaining women that made it to the semifinals. During Thursday evening's episode, Wood finds out whether she moves on to the finale.

If so, she's that much closer to winning the title — and a $100,000 cash prize.

"Out of all of this, what I hope to accomplish or get out of it is, for just one more life to be touched," the athlete told the Express-News. "If I can touch one life, then all of this is worth it."

View this post on Instagram

✨ I have always struggled with confidence in myself and confidence in my abilities. The people closest to me will tell you that before every competition I am a nervous wreck I doubt all my training I don’t think I’m good enough I question myself.. did I do everything I can to prepare I forget where I started and how far I’ve come I cry I can’t eat I’ve even been so nervous I’ve gotten sick So why am I smiling in this moment?!? And why does it look so genuine?!? Because in those moments I am a nervous wreck, I rely on my PEOPLE! And here, I just made eye contact with them! Knowing they were there made this all possible! ✨ #battleofthetitans #titangames #warready #teamjax #howbaddoyouwantit #humble #hungry #bloodsweatrespect

A post shared by Jackie Wood | NBC Titan Games (@jackiejaxwood) on

Wood, 30, will appear at Heavy Metal Fitness for the gym's 7 p.m. watch party. While she already knows the results of the show, she's under orders not to give it away.



