San Antonio Woman Makes It to Semifinals on The Rock's Titan Games

@therock has 16 INCREDIBLE Titans && we are all ready to face off in the epic 🔥Battle of the Titans🔥 Who will make it through to the finale?! Watch us all, this Thursday, 2/21 at 7pmCST on @nbctitangames #battleofthetitans #titangames #weareready #chosen #proven #bloodsweatrespect #humble
Wood, 30, will appear at Heavy Metal Fitness for the gym's 7 p.m. watch party. While she already knows the results of the show, she's under orders not to give it away.
✨ I have always struggled with confidence in myself and confidence in my abilities. The people closest to me will tell you that before every competition I am a nervous wreck I doubt all my training I don’t think I’m good enough I question myself.. did I do everything I can to prepare I forget where I started and how far I’ve come I cry I can’t eat I’ve even been so nervous I’ve gotten sick So why am I smiling in this moment?!? And why does it look so genuine?!? Because in those moments I am a nervous wreck, I rely on my PEOPLE! And here, I just made eye contact with them! Knowing they were there made this all possible! ✨ #battleofthetitans #titangames #warready #teamjax #howbaddoyouwantit #humble #hungry #bloodsweatrespect
