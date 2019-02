San Antonio Woman Makes It to Semifinals on The Rock's Titan Games

There's a good chance a San Antonio woman will seize the brass ring on the Rock's reality showJackie "Jax" Wood has represented the Alamo City during the inaugural season of the NBC program, and she's one of the eight remaining women that made it to the semifinals. During Thursday evening's episode, Wood finds out whether she moves on to the finale.If so, she's that much closer to winning the title — and a $100,000 cash prize."Out of all of this, what I hope to accomplish or get out of it is, for just one more life to be touched," the athlete told the. "If I can touch one life, then all of this is worth it."Wood, 30, will appear at Heavy Metal Fitness for the gym's 7 p.m. watch party. While she already knows the results of the show, she's under orders not to give it away.