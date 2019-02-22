David Robinson Calls Out Kawhi Leonard While Discussing Trend of Star NBA Players Forcing Trades to Bigger Markets

click image
Kawhi Leonard may be well into his first season with the Toronto Raptors, but Spurs legend David Robinson isn't letting up on his criticism of the former Spur.
In the past, Robinson has been vocal about Leonard's demand that he be traded from the Spurs. And, in a recent article from Bleacher Report
, the retired powerhouse maintained that sentiment, saying he's disappointed by star players who abandon their teams.
"I always appreciated when a guy was going to kind of hang in there and fight the good fight and build a team," Robinson told the blog. "And the one thing that for me is a little disappointing is that guys don't want to take on the challenge of building a team."
While the conversation comes after Anthony Davis tried to force a trade from longtime team the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers, Robinson mentioned Leonard's demand last summer to move to the Lakers. As we all know, the Spurs dismissed his request and instead sent him to Toronto.
Sure, the Kawhi saga is over (even if the shit-talking sure isn't), but Robinson said the trade has lasting effects on the Spurs franchise. Although the San Antonio team acquired DeMar DeRozan, the market no longer has one of the top players in the NBA, like it did with Leonard on the roster.
"We've had this run for 25 years, which has been remarkable and amazing," Robinson said
. "It's unfortunate for a city like [San Antonio] — that wants to be competitive and has built something and really gone through all of this effort for 25 years — to lose it to this trend of players wanting to go to a bigger market."
Robinson's comments come after he revealed that he reached out to Leonard when rumors swirled that the 2014 Finals MVP was trying to jump ship. The Admiral said he never heard back from Leonard
even though he tried to make contact several times.
