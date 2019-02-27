CAM Perennial Exhibition Opens at Blue Star Contemporary This Weekend

click to enlarge Barbara Miñarro

Event Details CAM Perennial: “Ghostly Demarcations” @ Blue Star Contemporary 116 Blue Star San Antonio, TX When: Fri., March 1, 6-9 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through May 5 Price: $3-$5 (free on First Thursday and First Friday) Art Map

As it coincides with Contemporary Art Month’s official kickoff party and takes shape at CAM’s original launch pad in the Blue Star Arts Complex, this year’s CAM Perennial exhibition warrants priority status on your gallery-hopping agenda. A tradition since 2012, the shape-shifting Perennial has brought critical outside perspectives to San Antonio by handing over the creative reins to guest curators from Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, New Orleans, Miami and the Canary Islands.An Education and Curatorial Associate at the El Paso Museum of Art whose recent credits include the Transborder Biennial and “Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin,” Kevin Burns steps in as curator of the Perennial’s latest chapter.Oddly sharing an ominous title with a published symposium on iconic French philosopher Jacques Derrida’s deconstruction of Marxism, “Ghostly Demarcations” brings together eight artists from San Antonio and the El Paso-Juárez borderplex who find creative common ground in “structures and origins, be they societal, cosmological, familial, or personally constructed through memory and experience.” Pairing hometown artists Amada Miller, Barbara Miñarro, Audrey LeGalley and Katie Pell with El Paso-Juarez-based Terri Bauer, Kim Bauer, Ingrid Leyva and the two-man collective Animales de Poder (Oscar Gardea Duarte and Guillermo Ramirez Garcia), “Ghostly Demarcations” employs prints, collages, photographs, drawings, ceramics, installations, textiles and (spoiler alert!) a playable record made of ice to address societal structures, fragility, familial heritage, the dynamics of hierarchy and the very origins of life.