Wednesday, February 27, 2019

FL!GHT Gallery Housing Solo Shows From Married Artists Nicholas Frank, Amada Claire Miller for CAM

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge AMADA CLAIRE MILLER
  • Amada Claire Miller
Among the more conceptual fare being served up during this year’s Contemporary Art Month (CAM), this esoteric meeting of the minds pairs new solo shows by married artists Nicholas Frank and Amada Claire Miller. In addition to the personal connection, “Demos Schmemos” and “Hands Downs” both explore the concept of “trust exchange” but also, from their own distinct angles, celebrate the not-so-arty topic of booze.

A Milwaukee native who arrived in San Antonio via a 2017 Artpace residency, stuck around and now covers arts and culture for the Rivard Report, Frank recently told us his “Demos Schmemos” deals with both the sports bar chain Buffalo Wild Wings and crossing the menacing River Styx of Greek mythology. Although he jokingly admitted that Miller suggested he should just tell people it’s “about beer,” Frank expands on the hard-to-imagine project in his artist statement as a “rumination on the corrosion of democracy and mutual trust” that references money via “Ancient Greek obolus and drachma, set in hand-built ceramic double-spitoons holding leather renderings of beer foam lacing shapes.”

An Austin native who founded the local art space Hello Studio and recently completed a three-month Blue Star Berlin Residency at Künstlerhaus Bethanien, Miller is among the handful of local artists featured in “Ghostly Demarcations,” the CAM Perennial exhibition being hosted down the way at Blue Star Contemporary (116 Blue Star). For “Hands Downs,” Miller plans to transform FL!GHT’s compact, salon-style gallery into a functioning speakeasy that requires visitors to purchase (affordable) handmade ceramic coins to experience “a mutual performance of social interaction and abstract economy.”

Free, 6pm-midnight Fri March 1, on view 5-8pm Wed-Fri, noon-8pm Sat, noon-5pm Sun through Mar. 31, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, (210) 872-2586, facebook.com/flightsa.
Event Details "Demos Schmemos" and "Hands Down"
@ FL!GHT Gallery
134 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 1, 6-10 p.m., Saturdays, 12-8 p.m., Sundays, 12-5 p.m. and Wednesdays-Fridays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through March 31
Price: Free
Map

