Wednesday, February 27, 2019

New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge THE OVERTIME THEATER
  • The Overtime Theater
The Overtime’s latest premiere has got it all: Frogs? Check. Cats? Check. Aliens? Check. An animalian take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream with a dash of Seinfeld thrown in? Check and check.

Written by Bethany Schwartz, the curtain opens on our starry-eyed protagonist, Tad, an “unrealistically romantic, imaginative and arrogant” frog who is unfortunately a little more than a tad narcissistic. We travel with Tad across a magical, frog-filled landscape, as he is forced to learn resilience in the face of adversity and the inevitable disappointment everyone experiences when looking for love.

Tad’s epic journey is littered with musical numbers “inspired by Meatloaf, ’60s doo-wop, zydeco, and musicals like West Side Story and The Pajama Game,” sung by the frogs, cats and extraterrestrials that cross his path along the way.

Directed by Nicole Erwin, this farcical anthropomorphic tale stars Cesar Duenas as Tad, with Jessica Roberts and Steven Mortimer in supporting roles.



$10-$15, 8pm Fri-Sat through Mar. 23, Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime, 5409 Bandera Rd., Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Frog's Legs: Love Among the Lily Pads
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. Continues through March 23
(210) 557-7562
Price: $10-$15
Buy Tickets
Theater and LGBT
Map

