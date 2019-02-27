New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage

click to enlarge The Overtime Theater

The Overtime’s latest premiere has got it all: Frogs? Check. Cats? Check. Aliens? Check. An animalian take onwith a dash ofthrown in? Check and check.Written by Bethany Schwartz, the curtain opens on our starry-eyed protagonist, Tad, an “unrealistically romantic, imaginative and arrogant” frog who is unfortunately a little more than a tad narcissistic. We travel with Tad across a magical, frog-filled landscape, as he is forced to learn resilience in the face of adversity and the inevitable disappointment everyone experiences when looking for love.Tad’s epic journey is littered with musical numbers “inspired by Meatloaf, ’60s doo-wop, zydeco, and musicals likeand,” sung by the frogs, cats and extraterrestrials that cross his path along the way.Directed by Nicole Erwin, this farcical anthropomorphic tale stars Cesar Duenas as Tad, with Jessica Roberts and Steven Mortimer in supporting roles.