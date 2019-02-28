Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 28, 2019

25 Exhibitions and Events to Keep You Busy During the First Week of Contemporary Art Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge RUIZ-HEALY ART
  • Ruiz-Healy Art
“Agua Viva”
Named after the Spanish term for a type of jellyfish — which translates as “living water” — Argentinian abstractionist Cecilia Biagini’s new exhibition “Agua Viva” comprises recent paintings and sculptures inspired by “the movement of the body’s rhythmic contractions while underwater.” Free, 11am-4pm Wednesday-Saturday through March 16, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201-A E. Olmos Dr., (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.
click to enlarge LOUIS CLYDE STOUMEN, HELL NIGHT, TIMES SQUARE
  • Louis Clyde Stoumen, Hell Night, Times Square
“Capturing the Moment”
Organized into three thematic chapters — Landscapes & Cityscapes, People & Portraits and War & Conflict — the San Antonio Museum of Art’s new exhibition “Capturing the Moment” brings together 77 images created by 23 photographers working between the 1920s and the 1970s. $12-$20, 10am-5pm Wed-Thu, 10am-9pm Fri, 10am-5pm Sat-Sun, 10am-9pm Tue through May 12, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Personal Trainer Jackie "Jax" Wood Goes for Gold in Tonight’s Season Finale of The Titan Games Read More

  2. Unbuilding the Wall: Rising San Antonio Artist Fernando Andrade Breaks Down Boundaries with NALAC-supported Exhibition ‘Muros/Walls’ Read More

  3. Award-winning San Antonio Artist Jose Villalobos Tackles Toxic Masculinity in New Solo Exhibition ‘Cicatrices (Scars)’ Read More

  4. Comic Book Heroes: San Antonio Brothers Keep Antarctic Press Thriving Long Enough For One of Its Creations to Land a Netflix Show Read More

  5. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...