25 Exhibitions and Events to Keep You Busy During the First Week of Contemporary Art Month
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 1:53 PM
“Agua Viva”
Named after the Spanish term for a type of jellyfish — which translates as “living water” — Argentinian abstractionist Cecilia Biagini’s new exhibition “Agua Viva” comprises recent paintings and sculptures inspired by “the movement of the body’s rhythmic contractions while underwater.” Free, 11am-4pm Wednesday-Saturday through March 16, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201-A E. Olmos Dr., (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.
“Capturing the Moment”
Louis Clyde Stoumen, Hell Night, Times Square
Organized into three thematic chapters — Landscapes & Cityscapes, People & Portraits and War & Conflict — the San Antonio Museum of Art’s new exhibition “Capturing the Moment” brings together 77 images created by 23 photographers working between the 1920s and the 1970s. $12-$20, 10am-5pm Wed-Thu, 10am-9pm Fri, 10am-5pm Sat-Sun, 10am-9pm Tue through May 12, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
