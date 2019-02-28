Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

San Antonio Potters, Chefs and Caterers Join Forces to Combat Homelessness at Sunday’s 19th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 3:44 PM

Since its inception in a Michigan high school back in 1990, the charitable concept Empty Bowls has spread throughout the U.S. and into Canada, with dozens of independent organizations following a similar format: local ceramic artists, chefs and caterers donate their time and services at fundraisers where folks can purchase handcrafted bowls then enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread. Despite slight variations, most Empty Bowls events benefit nonprofits working to combat hunger and food insecurity.

Launched in 2000 under the umbrella of the San Antonio Potters Guild, the San Antonio version of Empty Bowls rallies the community each year with kid-friendly events held on the picturesque grounds of the Southwest School of Art’s Ursuline Campus. In less than a decade, the initiative has donated nearly $600,000 to SAMMinistries, a local nonprofit working to prevent homelessness by providing rental assistance, transitional housing and other support services.

Although picking out a bowl crafted by a local artist is part of the draw, those unable to attend the 19th annual Empty Bowls event this Sunday can still support the cause by purchasing an “Invisi-Bowl” ($25 at samm.org) benefiting SAMMinistries’ outreach programs. For the ultra-charitable, the purchase of a $100 “Souper Bowl” grants 30 minutes of early access to select up to two bowls before the official start of the event, which also includes a silent auction of items donated by local artists and businesses. 
Empty Bowls
@ Southwest School of Art
300 Augusta
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., March 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price: $25-$100
Benefits
Map
