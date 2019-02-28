Spurs Push Through Regular Season, Take On the Oklahoma City Thunder This Saturday

click to enlarge Spurs Sports & Entertainment

After a disappointing debut in Oklahoma City last season, six-time All-Star Paul George has bounced back with an MVP caliber campaign. Paired with wrecking ball Russell Westbrook, George is averaging career highs in points and rebounds, securing his status as one of the best two-way players in the game.Back in January, Spurs MVP LaMarcus Aldridge showed out against OKC at home, dropping a whopping 56 points to outscore George and Westbrook in a thrilling double overtime win. It was also a career night for Derrick White, who scored 23 points, emerging as a key cog for the Spurs.With only 19 games remaining on their regular season schedule, each contest is critical to San Antonio’s postseason push. Following consecutive playoff exits at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the struggle for higher seeding is real for the Spurs.