Friday, March 1, 2019

Galeria Xitana Kicks Off CAM with 'Manifesto Xitana' and Introduction of Xitana-in-Residence Xelena González

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge GALERIA XITANA
  • Galeria Xitana
The “alternative art hive bungalow” Galeria Xitana starts off CAM by introducing their first Xitana-in-Residence, Xelena González, in an interdisciplinary event they’re calling ‘Manifesto Xitana.’ González, a writer and dancer, is the author of the award-winning children’s book All Around Us, a meditation on circles both seen and unseen, from the curve of rainbows to the cycles of life.

The jam-packed evening will feature readings by González as well as Laurie Ann Guerrero and Rachel Christilles; art on display by Lee Ortiz, Katlyn Powell and Allison Maldonado; performance art by Andi Garcia-Linn, Rose Mary Kennedy and La Adelita Chingona; and music by Maya Guirao.

Free, Sat March 2, 6pm Sat, Galeria Xitana, 720 W. Gramercy Place, (210) 542-0936, contemporaryartmonth.com.
Event Details Manifesto Xitana
@ Galeria Xitana
730 W. Gramercy Place
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 2, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

