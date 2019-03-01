Galeria Xitana Kicks Off CAM with 'Manifesto Xitana' and Introduction of Xitana-in-Residence Xelena González

click to enlarge Galeria Xitana

Manifesto Xitana @ Galeria Xitana 730 W. Gramercy Place Central San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 2, 6-10 p.m. Price: Free

The “alternative art hive bungalow” Galeria Xitana starts off CAM by introducing their first Xitana-in-Residence, Xelena González, in an interdisciplinary event they’re calling ‘Manifesto Xitana.’ González, a writer and dancer, is the author of the award-winning children’s book, a meditation on circles both seen and unseen, from the curve of rainbows to the cycles of life.The jam-packed evening will feature readings by González as well as Laurie Ann Guerrero and Rachel Christilles; art on display by Lee Ortiz, Katlyn Powell and Allison Maldonado; performance art by Andi Garcia-Linn, Rose Mary Kennedy and La Adelita Chingona; and music by Maya Guirao.