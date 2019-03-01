Friday, March 1, 2019
Galeria Xitana Kicks Off CAM with 'Manifesto Xitana' and Introduction of Xitana-in-Residence Xelena González
The “alternative art hive bungalow” Galeria Xitana starts off CAM by introducing their first Xitana-in-Residence, Xelena González, in an interdisciplinary event they’re calling ‘Manifesto Xitana.’ González, a writer and dancer, is the author of the award-winning children’s book All Around Us
, a meditation on circles both seen and unseen, from the curve of rainbows to the cycles of life.
The jam-packed evening will feature readings by González as well as Laurie Ann Guerrero and Rachel Christilles; art on display by Lee Ortiz, Katlyn Powell and Allison Maldonado; performance art by Andi Garcia-Linn, Rose Mary Kennedy and La Adelita Chingona; and music by Maya Guirao.
Free, Sat March 2, 6pm Sat, Galeria Xitana, 720 W. Gramercy Place, (210) 542-0936, contemporaryartmonth.com.
