The Avengers' Hawkeye Aims For San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest This Summer

Actor Jeremy Renner, most known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, will be headed to San Antonio this summer for Celebrity Fan Fest 2019.Jeremy Renner is a two-time Academy award nominee, first for his lead role in, and the second time for best supporting actor in. An ambassador of WildAid, an environmental organization focused on wildlife conservation, Renner has also appeared inandFans of superhero films will be delighted to hear that in addition to Renner, Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) are also scheduled to appear at the convention.Celebrity Fan Fest will be at the Freeman Expo Hall from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. Renner will only be at the fest that Friday.