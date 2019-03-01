Email
Friday, March 1, 2019

The Avengers' Hawkeye Aims For San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest This Summer

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / AJDESIGNS0220
  • Twitter / ajdesigns0220
Actor Jeremy Renner, most known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, will be headed to San Antonio this summer for Celebrity Fan Fest 2019.

Jeremy Renner is a two-time Academy award nominee, first for his lead role in
The Hurt Locker, and the second time for best supporting actor in The Town. An ambassador of WildAid, an environmental organization focused on wildlife conservation, Renner has also appeared in The Bourne Legacy, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Dahmer.

Fans of superhero films will be delighted to hear that in addition to Renner, Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) are also scheduled to appear at the convention.

Celebrity Fan Fest will be at the Freeman Expo Hall from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. Renner will only be at the fest that Friday.



More information can be found at their website. Tickets can be purchased here.
Location Details Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall
3201 E Houston St
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
All ages club, Community center and Town Square
Map

