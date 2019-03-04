Endearing Drag Queen Jessica Wild Stopping By HEAT Nightclub This Week

click to enlarge
Born in the mountainous town of Caguas, Puerto Rico, drag performer, makeup artist and choreographer José David Sierra got his first taste of the small screen while working as a dancer on the variety program El Super Show
in the 1990s and later emerged as a fixture on the drag circuit as Jessica Wild.
Landing on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race
via popular vote in 2010, Wild struggled with a language barrier exemplified by the title of her hypothetical autobiography being misunderstood as Dreams of a Golden Shower
instead of Dreams of a Golden Child
. (“Now I know what is a ‘golden shower,’ she joked on the web series Hey Qween, “and I like it.”) Although she got roasted for that particular Absolut Vodka-sponsored challenge, not to mention her pronunciation of “açai,” Wild laughed all the way to the bank with her very own commercial for Absolut Berri Açaí that amusingly referenced her difficulties with English.
Since finishing in sixth place on the reality competition series, Boston-based Wild has collaborated with politically charged Puerto Rican rap duo Calle 13, toured with iconic Mexican rocker Gloria Trevi and released the Billboard-charting dance single “You Like It Wild.” Rey Lopez Entertainment brings the endearing, surprisingly down-t0-earth performer back to San Antonio for an evening of drag shenanigans in conjunction with his talent-search series Drag Me to Fame.
$15-$25, midnight Wed March 6, Heat Nightclub, (210) 386-4537, reylopezentertainment.net.
@ Heat Nightclub
1500 N. Main
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., March 6, 12 a.m.
Price:
$5-$15
LGBT and Special Events
