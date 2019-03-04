Monday, March 4, 2019
Esteemed Photographer Annie Leibovitz Brings Talk to Tobin Center
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 1:32 PM
Whether you’re a photo-obsessive or just a casual connoisseur of the glossies in the grocery aisle, you’re certainly familiar with Annie Leibovitz’s oeuvre. With a career spanning almost five decades, Leibovitz has captured the visages of Hollywood stars, famous athletes, scientists, luminaries, and even the Queen of England in her signature style.
To promote the newly revised edition of her bestselling 2008 book, Annie Leibovitz at Work
, she will present a slate of her photos, telling the stories behind the images and discussing the technical aspects of her work. Leibovitz’s career has weathered seismic shifts both in the world at large and in the photographic medium itself – including the sea change from film to digital techniques – so now’s your chance to hear hard-won wisdom right from the horse’s mouth. Plus, some tickets come with copies of the book, so you can leave with reading material in tow.
$29.50-$300, 7:30pm Wed March 6, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
