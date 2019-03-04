Esteemed Photographer Annie Leibovitz Brings Talk to Tobin Center

click to enlarge Annie Leibovitz

Event Details Annie Leibovitz @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Wed., March 6, 7:30 p.m. Price: $29.50-$300 Talks Plus and Art Map

Whether you’re a photo-obsessive or just a casual connoisseur of the glossies in the grocery aisle, you’re certainly familiar with Annie Leibovitz’s oeuvre. With a career spanning almost five decades, Leibovitz has captured the visages of Hollywood stars, famous athletes, scientists, luminaries, and even the Queen of England in her signature style.To promote the newly revised edition of her bestselling 2008 book,, she will present a slate of her photos, telling the stories behind the images and discussing the technical aspects of her work. Leibovitz’s career has weathered seismic shifts both in the world at large and in the photographic medium itself – including the sea change from film to digital techniques – so now’s your chance to hear hard-won wisdom right from the horse’s mouth. Plus, some tickets come with copies of the book, so you can leave with reading material in tow.