Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 4, 2019

Esteemed Photographer Annie Leibovitz Brings Talk to Tobin Center

Posted By on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge ANNIE LEIBOVITZ
  • Annie Leibovitz
Whether you’re a photo-obsessive or just a casual connoisseur of the glossies in the grocery aisle, you’re certainly familiar with Annie Leibovitz’s oeuvre. With a career spanning almost five decades, Leibovitz has captured the visages of Hollywood stars, famous athletes, scientists, luminaries, and even the Queen of England in her signature style.

To promote the newly revised edition of her bestselling 2008 book, Annie Leibovitz at Work, she will present a slate of her photos, telling the stories behind the images and discussing the technical aspects of her work. Leibovitz’s career has weathered seismic shifts both in the world at large and in the photographic medium itself – including the sea change from film to digital techniques – so now’s your chance to hear hard-won wisdom right from the horse’s mouth. Plus, some tickets come with copies of the book, so you can leave with reading material in tow.

$29.50-$300, 7:30pm Wed March 6, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Annie Leibovitz
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., March 6, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$300
Talks Plus and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Annie Leibovitz

    Staff Pick
    Annie Leibovitz @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., March 6, 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$300

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (2/27/19-3/12/19) Read More

  2. Comic Book Heroes: San Antonio Brothers Keep Antarctic Press Thriving Long Enough For One of Its Creations to Land a Netflix Show Read More

  3. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

  4. David Robinson Calls Out Kawhi Leonard While Discussing Trend of Star NBA Players Forcing Trades to Bigger Markets Read More

  5. New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...