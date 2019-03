Sarah Palin Seen Cheering on Spurs at AT&T Center Last Night

click image Twitter / veteran3seven

Former 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was among the fans cheering on the Spurs during Monday night's home game.

"Sarah Palin" and "The San Antonio Spurs" -- two things I never imagined would come together https://t.co/72oRjSGchN — Don't Ask About the Lakers (@PhillyBeach93) March 5, 2019

Quick Popovich reaction after Spurs hold on/survive to beat Nuggets tonight...said team defended well despite late game barrage...also asked at end if he noticed Sarah Palin behind the bench...’no, I usually don’t pan the crowd when I’m coaching’ #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Mc12rmdx1I — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 5, 2019

Sarah Palin is at the Spurs game and sitting behind the Spurs' bench. And yes, it's Sarah and not Tina Fey. I wonder what she is doing here. I'm wondering if Pop will turn around and start debating her about her political views. — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) March 5, 2019

Palin attended the game with her grandson Tripp, who is reportedly a big Spurs fan . Tripp is the son of Palin's daughter Bristol, whose teenage pregnancy brought controversy during the Republican's vice presidential run. Bristol and her family reportedly live in the Austin area.Palin sat behind the Spurs bench and was seen greeting other game attendees.After the game, reporters asked Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich whether he noticed the former Alaskan governor in the stands."No, I don't usually pan the crowd when I'm coaching," Popovich answered . "I'm busy."Despite their political differences, Palin told thethat she loves watching Popovich coach "He's still talking fundamentals, and I'm like 'this is amazing,'" Palin said during halftime. "The same thing that our coaches taught us in sixth-grade basketball. He's still so concerned about the foundation of the game. I love it."Palin also revealed just how much she loves the Spurs "I think the Spurs are a great team and a great organization and a really good story this year," she said. "It's a regrouping year, so it's fun to follow you guys."