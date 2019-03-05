Sarah Palin Seen Cheering on Spurs at AT&T Center Last Night

Palin sat behind the Spurs bench and was seen greeting other game attendees.
"Sarah Palin" and "The San Antonio Spurs" -- two things I never imagined would come together https://t.co/72oRjSGchN— Don't Ask About the Lakers (@PhillyBeach93) March 5, 2019
"No, I don't usually pan the crowd when I'm coaching," Popovich answered. "I'm busy."
Quick Popovich reaction after Spurs hold on/survive to beat Nuggets tonight...said team defended well despite late game barrage...also asked at end if he noticed Sarah Palin behind the bench...’no, I usually don’t pan the crowd when I’m coaching’ #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Mc12rmdx1I— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 5, 2019
Palin also revealed just how much she loves the Spurs.
Sarah Palin is at the Spurs game and sitting behind the Spurs' bench. And yes, it's Sarah and not Tina Fey. I wonder what she is doing here. I'm wondering if Pop will turn around and start debating her about her political views.— Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) March 5, 2019
