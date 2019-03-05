Sarah Palin Seen Cheering on Spurs at AT&T Center Last Night

Quick Popovich reaction after Spurs hold on/survive to beat Nuggets tonight...said team defended well despite late game barrage...also asked at end if he noticed Sarah Palin behind the bench...’no, I usually don’t pan the crowd when I’m coaching’ #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Mc12rmdx1I

Sarah Palin is at the Spurs game and sitting behind the Spurs' bench. And yes, it's Sarah and not Tina Fey. I wonder what she is doing here. I'm wondering if Pop will turn around and start debating her about her political views.