Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Enchanting Rendition of Broadway Hit The Sound of Music Set for Weekend Stay at Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge MATTHEW MURPHY FOR BROADWAY IN SAN ANTONIO
  • Matthew Murphy for Broadway in San Antonio
The final musical written by storied duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, The Sound of Music was an instant hit at its Broadway premiere in 1959. A fictionalized take on Maria von Trapp’s memoir about her family’s beginnings as the Trapp Family Singers, The Sound of Music is known to most as the 1965 film adaptation starring Julie Andrews, and has cemented itself into the collective consciousness with famous songs including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “So Long, Farewell.”

Set at the cusp of the Anschluss (which marked Nazi Germany’s annexation of Austria), the von Trapp children are introduced to their new governess, Maria Rainer, whom they take to immediately. Maria bonds with the children as well as their father, forming a newfound family unit as well as a talented musical group, but under the threat of a forced commission to the German navy, the von Trapps must plot their escape from Austria’s Nazi regime. The Tony award-winning production team behind the musical’s latest tour has reminded audiences nationwide why The Sound of Music became and remains a timeless example of American musical theater.

$45-$225, 8pm Fri March 8, 2pm & 8pm Sat March 9, 2pm Sun March 10, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details The Sound of Music
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., Sat., March 9, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., March 10, 2 p.m.
Price: $45-$175
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Sound of Music

    Staff Pick
    The Sound of Music @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., Sat., March 9, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., March 10, 2 p.m. $45-$175
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (2/27/19-3/12/19) Read More

  2. Comic Book Heroes: San Antonio Brothers Keep Antarctic Press Thriving Long Enough For One of Its Creations to Land a Netflix Show Read More

  3. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

  4. David Robinson Calls Out Kawhi Leonard While Discussing Trend of Star NBA Players Forcing Trades to Bigger Markets Read More

  5. New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...