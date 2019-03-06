Wednesday, March 6, 2019
First Part of CAM Exhibit 'CuerposUnidos' Opens at Clamp Light This Weekend
By James Courtney
on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 1:52 PM
With this CAM exhibit, which is a collaborative effort between Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery and Poca Madre Arts (a D.C.-based organization with central TX ties), artist-curators Jose Villalobos and Michael Anthony García present work from 14 local, regional and national artists focused on the “varied representations and connotations of the human form, both aesthetic and political.”
Working in various mediums, the artists in the exhibit will, necessarily, express and explore very distinct, subjective relationships to bodies (including, and especially, their own). The first part of this exciting exhibit will open with a reception on March 8, while the second part will open on March 22. Then, on June 14, the two parts will come together as a whole and be on view in Austin at the Museum of Human Achievement.
Free, Fri March 8, 7-10pm, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Rd., (915) 603-6802, clamplightsa.com.
1704 Blanco Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: March 8-29, 7-10 p.m.
Free
